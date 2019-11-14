|
David F. Liberty, 81
SHREWSBURY - David F. Liberty, 81, of Shrewsbury, died on Thursday October 10, 2019 after a brief illness.
Born in Worcester and raised in Shrewsbury, David was the son of the late Clarence A. and Anna F. (Moore) Liberty. He was educated in Shrewsbury, graduating from Shrewsbury High School in 1956, after which he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. David served for four years, until his honorable discharge in 1960. He operated Liberty Towel Services from 1960 to 1972. He was the owner of Servpro of Worcester County until 1976 when he started Liberty Cleaning Services, a well-known and loved small business in Worcester County for over 20 years.
David is survived by his daughter, Jennifer G. Liberty of Monroe, NC; his son, Jonathan D. A. Liberty of Portland, OR; his grandchildren, Charlotte Bullard of North Carolina, Elias and Iris Liberty of Oregon; and his friend and former wife, Ellen M. (Massicotte) D'Orsi of Brookhaven, GA. David also leaves his brothers and sisters-in-law, Dr. Thomas and Kathleen Fay of Norton, Peter and Sandra Massicotte of Northbridge, David and Jane Rutana of Northbridge, and Stephen and Penelope Massicotte of NV, as well as many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. In addition to his parents, David was predeceased by his brother, the late Robert Liberty.
David enjoyed reading, cooking, and following Boston sports teams.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with David's family between 8:30 and 9:30 AM on Monday October 18, 2019 at the BRITTON-SHREWSBURY FUNERAL HOME, 648 Main Street, Shrewsbury, MA. His funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 AM at St. Anne's Church, 130 Boston Turnpike, Shrewsbury, MA where David was a longtime parishioner. Burial with military honors will follow at Mountain View Cemetery, Shrewsbury. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Anne's Church; Human Services, 130 Boston Turnpike, Shrewsbury, MA 01545. To leave a note of condolence for his family or to view his "Book of Memories," please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019