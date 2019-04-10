|
David B. Logan, Jr., 27
WORCESTER - David B. Logan. Jr., 27, of Worcester, died Monday, April 8th in St. Vincent Hospital. He is survived by his parents, Worcester Police Officer David B. Logan, Sr. and Susanne E. (Brown) Logan, his fiancee, Emma R. Hubacz and their two dogs, Mitski and Sadie; his paternal grandfather, Leroy J. Logan, Jr. of Worcester; his maternal grandmother, Audrey Brown of Worcester; three sisters, Michaela Logan of Worcester, Iashia and Taccarra Logan both of North Hollywood, CA and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his brother, Nathaniel A. Logan; his paternal grandmother, Janice D. Logan and his maternal grandfather, Ernest C. Brown Sr.
David was born in Worcester, and attended St. Peter-Marian High School and the University of Connecticut, He formerly worked as the front of the house manager at New City Micro Creamery in Hudson and had last worked as a barista at Nu Kitchen. He will be remembered for his great sense of humor, an amazing cook who had a great appreciation for music and as a talented guitar player.
His funeral will be held, Saturday, April 13th at Noon in O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue. Burial will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. Friends and family are invited to calling hours which will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the memorial at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the Second Chance Animal Shelter, 831 Main Street, Worcester, MA 01610 or to the .
oconnorbrothers.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019