David J. Mainville, 91SPENCER - David J. Mainville, 91, of Spencer died Saturday, May 23rd at the Soldiers Home in Holyoke, MA. Born in Worcester, the son of Emil and Antonia (Waiz) Mainville. One of 7 children, he lived in Leicester, until he joined the Merchant Marine at age 16 serving during World War II. David next joined the Army in 1949, but in his best move ever he returned to Leicester while on leave to marry Vern Edith Troeltzsch. His Army career would last 21 years with retirement at the rank of Lieutenant Colonel, serving in both Korea and Vietnam. He would settle his family on a farm in Spencer, MA. He worked as a supervisor at Ware Knitters Mill until its closing and then worked at Worcester Polytechnic Institute for 16 years in various roles. He was a member of American Legion Post 138, and served on the Conservation Commission for Spencer. Lovers of nature, he and Vern donated land to the Massachusetts Audubon, before Vern passed in 2013.He leaves his son Kirk D. Mainville and wife Adriene of Spencer, and his daughters Debra Eldredge and husband Chuck of Vernon, NY; Christine Dooley and husband Jim of Framingham, MA; and Verne Sullivan and her husband Lee of Chester Springs, PA. He also leaves 5 grandchildren Brittany, Kate, Tom, Logan, and Holly. He also is survived by a brother Thomas Mainville and sister Ann Evers.Funeral services with Military Honors will be held at a later date in Pine Grove Cemetery, Leicester. The J. Henri Morin & Son Funeral Home, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer is directing arrangements for the family. In lieu of flowers, please plant a tree or shrub if you so desire in his memory.