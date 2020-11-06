1/1
David Mason
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David A. Mason 66

of Mount Vernon, ME - Died on Saturday, October 31,2020, at Maine General Medical Center in Augusta, due to a long term illness. He was born in Worchester, MA, on January 22,1954 the son of Stanley E Mason Sr. and May C (Lord) Mason.

David had worked as an electrician in both Massachusetts and Maine. He was most recently employed at mills in the town of Jay with the I.B.E.W.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time at the family camp on Moosehead Lake, ME.

He was predeceased by his mother and father as well as a brother William P. Mason and a sister Gloria C Walker.

He is survived by two sons and 3 grand children, Chad Mason wife Jivy and their son Isaiah age 3, Nick Mason wife Jill and their two girls, Harper age 5 and Piper age 2, all of Alberta, Canada. Two sisters: Dotty A. Mason of Mount Vernon, ME and Evelyn M. Holloway of Chesapeake, VA. One brother, Stanley E Mason Jr. of Rockwood, ME, and a brother-in-law Frank Walker of West Port, NY. Along with many more family members who will miss him dearly.

A private service will be held for the family and friends at Moosehead Lake in the summer of 2021.

Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton & Hewins Funeral Home, Augusta, ME where condolences to the family may be shared on the obituary page website at: http://www.family firstfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Knowlton & Hewins Funeral Home
1 Church Street
Augusta, ME 04330
(207) 623-8722
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Knowlton & Hewins Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved