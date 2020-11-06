David A. Mason 66
of Mount Vernon, ME - Died on Saturday, October 31,2020, at Maine General Medical Center in Augusta, due to a long term illness. He was born in Worchester, MA, on January 22,1954 the son of Stanley E Mason Sr. and May C (Lord) Mason.
David had worked as an electrician in both Massachusetts and Maine. He was most recently employed at mills in the town of Jay with the I.B.E.W.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time at the family camp on Moosehead Lake, ME.
He was predeceased by his mother and father as well as a brother William P. Mason and a sister Gloria C Walker.
He is survived by two sons and 3 grand children, Chad Mason wife Jivy and their son Isaiah age 3, Nick Mason wife Jill and their two girls, Harper age 5 and Piper age 2, all of Alberta, Canada. Two sisters: Dotty A. Mason of Mount Vernon, ME and Evelyn M. Holloway of Chesapeake, VA. One brother, Stanley E Mason Jr. of Rockwood, ME, and a brother-in-law Frank Walker of West Port, NY. Along with many more family members who will miss him dearly.
A private service will be held for the family and friends at Moosehead Lake in the summer of 2021.
Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton & Hewins Funeral Home, Augusta, ME where condolences to the family may be shared on the obituary page website at: http://www.family firstfuneralhomes.com
.