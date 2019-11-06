|
|
David A. Masson, 65
SOUTH BARRE - David A. Masson, 65, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019 at UMass Medical Center in Worcester.
He was born on March 15, 1954 in Ware and the son of Clarice "MA" of Barre and the late Albert Jannette. David attended North Brookfield High School until he selflessly volunteered (with permission from his mother) to join the Marine Corps at 17. David was a US Marine Veteran serving as a Lance Corporal. He was active with two tours of duty during the Vietnam War and traveled throughout the world. A few years after his honorable discharge, David started a family and settled down in South Barre. He later served as a volunteer firefighter for the Barre Fire Department.
David is survived by his son Joshua "Old Boy" and Joshua's wife Connie, daughter Julie "Pumpkin" and her new husband Chris; his granddaughter and partner in crime, Anjali; his grandson Joshua Jarrett; his new granddaughter Bailey and extended family and friends. David was predeceased by his son Jarrett in 2004.
David wanted to give a special thanks to his cousin Stephen Krupa, his niece Laurie Majka and all of the staff of 6 ICU at UMass Medical Center for all of their help in his final days.
David was a member of the American Legion Post 41, the in North Brookfield, the Worcester DAV Chapter # 4, and Friends of Ward 8. David loved taking care of his pets-and all neighborhood cats who crossed his porch-watching New England sports teams, drinking ice cold Poland Spring water, spending time with his friends at Still Hart's Cafe, and eating at Bernie's Dining Depot. David always looked forward to his annual trips to Ward 8 at the Northampton VA and salmon fishing in Pulaski, NY. David's favorite pastime was spending time with his children, grandchildren, and mom. David's loving, loyal, generous, and humorous personality will be greatly missed by all who knew him. David's hugs, kisses, and smirks will always be missed, but never forgotten. Semper Fi.
A private graveside service with full Military Honors will be held in Glen Valley Cemetery Valley Rd. in Barre. Please contact Julie or Joshua for more information.In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his name to the Friends of Ward 8 421 North Main St. Leeds, MA 01053.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019