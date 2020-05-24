|
David H. McGourty, 77
MILLBURY - David H. McGourty, of Millbury, MA passed away unexpectedly in the comfort of his home on May 22, 2020.
Born and raised in Worcester, MA David was one of seven children born to the late Charles F. and Agnes (Andersen) McGourty. He was a graduate of North High School and, because pf his love and patriotism for his country, he proudly enlisted in the United States Army, 101st Airborne Division until he was honorably discharged.
David was a well- known local business owner for many years and an avid Red Sox enthusiast. He loved golfing with the "Geeks" at Wachusett Country Club and enjoyed many trips to Las Vegas.
He married his wife, Joan A. (Ditaranto) McGourty, in Las Vegas on October 26, 1994 and settled in Millbury.
In addition to his wife, Joan, David is survived by his children, Dawn Lemay and husband Joseph, Wendy Ghiz and husband Jason, Lynn Sunden and husband Leif, and George Army and wife Liz. He leaves his grandchildren, Elizabeth and Megan Lemay, and John Caruso, and great-grandchildren: Riley and Jeremy Caruso. He also leaves his twin sister, Donna Alexandrovich and husband Ronnie; and several nieces and nephews. David was predeceased by his son, Michael P. McGourty, and five siblings - Phyllis, Walter, Charles, Francis, and Mary.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the s Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 (support.woundedwarriorproject.org/).
Services will be held privately for Mr. McGourty's family; entombment with military honors will take place at Notre Dame Cemetery & Mausoleum, Worcester. The BRITTON - WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn, MA is honored to be assisting with arrangements. To leave a note of condolence for his family, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 24 to May 25, 2020