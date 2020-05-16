|
|
David B. McLaughlin, 52
NORTHBOROUGH - David B. McLaughlin, known to family and friends as BaDave, passed away peacefully on May 12, 2020, at 52 years young, after a period of declining health. David was born in Marlborough and raised in Northborough, a son to Richard A. and Rose M. (Ruby) McLaughlin. David was raised by his loving step-mother Doris McLaughlin. He was a graduate of Assabet Valley Reg. Tech. H.S. and was a talented automotive mechanic at W.C.D. Garage in Northborough.
David loved living in Northborough and spent countless hours fishing Solomon Pond, walking the Northborough Trails and catching up with friends. He enjoyed the mountains of New Hampshire and Vermont and listening to music, notably Led Zeppelin. A talented mechanic, David could fix anything. He enjoyed being on his motorcycle and had a fascination for automobiles, especially if they were General Motors. Besides fishing, David was a true NASCAR fan through and through.
David is survived by his son Dale and daughter Danika, both whom he loved dearly; his mother, Rose McLaughlin, his eight siblings, Susan Cone and her husband John, Richard McLaughlin and his wife Lisa Lupo, Lisa Renaud, Mark Ruby, Chris Joiner, Keith Gaucher and wife Beth, Scot Seymour and his wife Dawn and Doreen Seymour and her husband Tom; nieces, nephews and many friends.
Due to the current restrictions on social gatherings all services at this time were private, for the family. Future plans for remembering and celebrating David's life will be announced once a time and location are determined. Please consider making a donation in David's memory to the Northborough Food Pantry, 35 Pierce Road, Northborough, MA 01532. To leave a condolence or to share a memory, please visit www.HaysFuneralHome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 16 to May 17, 2020