David Millet
1936 - 2020
David Clark Millet, 83

LANCASTER - David Clark Millet, 83, died Monday, August 24, 2020, in Clinton Hospital, after being stricken ill at home.

He leaves his wife of 60 years, M. Joyce (Field) Millet; their two children: Bruce D. Millet of Lancaster, and Melinda "Mindy" Millet, of Shrewsbury; several nieces, nephews, and their families. Three brothers, Ralph, Thorton "Ted" and Irville "Tim" Millet, predeceased him.

Dave was born in Whitman, MA, in 1936, son of the late F. Lincoln and Grace A. (Peck) Millet. In 1943, the family move to Lancaster, settling into the family homestead at Five Corners, and became member of the Village Church. All four boys attended So. Lancaster Academy, and as Dave was the youngest sibling, he followed his brothers' footsteps, serving in the US Military. At the age of 18, he joined the Army, and was deployed to Korea, where he served for two years. Enroute to Korea, he got to stop in Hawaii, and often bragged over the years that he had visited 48 states.

Upon his discharge from the Army in 1959, he met M. Joyce Field. The two were married on July 24, 1960, and honeymooned at Old Orchard Beach, Maine. In the years following, they welcomed their son and daughter.

For many years, Dave worked at the former Colonial Press, Clinton. He was an avid tennis player, and enjoyed going to professional tennis matches, as well. He also took up running, and for years could often be seen all over town with his big fluffy dog, Dustin, in tow. Until recently, he continued to walk 3-4 miles each day.

Dave enjoyed the simple pleasures of life. He was happiest being outdoors, in warm weather, wearing his signature shorts. Easy going and happy-go-lucky, he enjoyed good conversation with family and friends, and considered himself fortunate to be in the company of many loved ones this past July, as he and Joyce celebrated their 60th Wedding Anniversary.

Dave's family will gather to honor and remember his life at a graveside service on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 12:00 Noon in Eastwood Cemetery, Lancaster. All are invited to attend. In accordance with current guidelines, attendees are required to wear face masks, and practice social distancing. Arrangements are in the care of McNally & Watson Funeral Home, 304 Church St., Clinton.

www.mcnallywatson.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 26 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Eastwood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
McNally & Watson Funeral & Cremation Service
304 Church Street
Clinton, MA 01510
(978) 365-3144
Memories & Condolences
