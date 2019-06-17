|
David R. Ohman, 81
Fitchburg/East Dennis - David R. Ohman, 81, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, June 16, 2019 after an illness. He was born in Worcester, the son of Francis J. and Signe C. (Soderquist) Ohman and had lived in Worcester and East Dennis before moving to Fitchburg three years ago.
His loving wife of 55 years, Jo-Ann H. (Johnson) Ohman, passed away in 2014. He leaves his son, Douglas R. Ohman and his wife, Cecilia of Wenatchee, WA; his daughter, Sandra L. Garlisi of Fitchburg; his brothers, Philip Ohman of Worcester and Paul Ohman and his wife, Nancy of Auburn; his sister, Jane Tuccio and her husband, Matthew of Wells, ME; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Robert Ohman and his sisters, Lois Lynch and Dorothy Trainor.
After graduating from high school, David enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1956 and served three years in France before being honorably discharged with the rank of Specialist in 1959. He was appointed to the Worcester Police Department in 1964 and worked foot patrol for three years, before being assigned to the motorcycle traffic division for five years. In 1974, David was promoted to sergeant and assigned to operation division nights and in 1979, he became part of the auto theft squad. After serving the City of Worcester for 34 good years, David retired in 1998. Following his retirement, he enjoyed spending his summers in East Dennis and his winters in Naples, FL. He was a member of the Templeton Fish and Game Club and enjoyed fishing, boating and reading. He also was an avid New England sports fan and loved all kinds of animals, especially watching and feeding the birds.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 21st in the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. Funeral services for David will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 22nd in the funeral home. Interment will be private and held at All Faith Cemetery in Worcester. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army, 72 Cambridge Street, Worcester, MA 01603. To share a memory or offer an online condolence, please visit
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 17 to June 18, 2019