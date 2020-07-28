1/
David P. Lehto
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David P. Lehto, 75

BARRE/WORCESTER - David P. Lehto, 75, of Barre, formerly of Worcester, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 26, 2020.

Dave leaves behind his wife of 51 years, Carol (Meilus) Lehto; two sons, Stephen, of Cape Cod, and Scott and his wife, Emily, of Fitchburg; grandchildren, Rift, Penelope and Alistair; a sister, Rita Boudreau, of Oxford; and several nieces and nephews. Dave's parents, Emile and Alberta (Lambert) Lehto; a brother, Richard; and sisters, Janet and Helen, predeceased him.

David worked 45 years at Astra Zeneca and was an avid Red Sox and Patriots Fan.

There are no calling hours and the funeral Mass will be held privately at the request of the deceased. Donations may be made in his name to the Pat Brody Shelter for Cats, PO Box 142,Lunenburg, MA 01462. Arrangements are under the care of Pillsbury Funeral Home 96 S. Barre Rd. Barre.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pillsbury Funeral Home Inc
96 S Barre Rd
Barre, MA 01005
(508)-867-3604
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pillsbury Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 28, 2020
Missing you Uncle David, I've been bless to have you as my Godfather, You were a blessing to all who knew you, Rest in peace, I love you
Gina Lehto
Family
July 28, 2020
Uncle David, I'm missing you already, I've been blessed to have you as my Uncle, Rest in peace, I Love You,
Gina Lehto
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved