David P. Lehto, 75



BARRE/WORCESTER - David P. Lehto, 75, of Barre, formerly of Worcester, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 26, 2020.



Dave leaves behind his wife of 51 years, Carol (Meilus) Lehto; two sons, Stephen, of Cape Cod, and Scott and his wife, Emily, of Fitchburg; grandchildren, Rift, Penelope and Alistair; a sister, Rita Boudreau, of Oxford; and several nieces and nephews. Dave's parents, Emile and Alberta (Lambert) Lehto; a brother, Richard; and sisters, Janet and Helen, predeceased him.



David worked 45 years at Astra Zeneca and was an avid Red Sox and Patriots Fan.



There are no calling hours and the funeral Mass will be held privately at the request of the deceased. Donations may be made in his name to the Pat Brody Shelter for Cats, PO Box 142,Lunenburg, MA 01462. Arrangements are under the care of Pillsbury Funeral Home 96 S. Barre Rd. Barre.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store