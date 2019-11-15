Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
More Obituaries for David Payne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Payne


1980 - 2019
David Payne Obituary
David John "DJ" Payne, 38

Cumberland, MD/ Worcester - David John Payne "DJ", the son of Deacon Anthony Payne and Ruth Payne, brother to Simon Payne died of natural causes on November 12th, 2019 at the age of 38, from complications arising from his lifelong battle with diabetes.

Visiting hours are from 9 am to 11 am on Friday, November 22nd, with his funeral service to begin at 11 am in St. George's Orthodox Cathedral, 30 Anna St, Worcester MA. Our beloved son and brother will be laid to rest in Worcester, MA at Hope Cemetery. MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in David's name to: Dogs 4 Diabetics, 1647 Willow Pass Rd #157, Concord CA 94520, (925) 246-5785, dogs4diabetics.com. To view his full obituary please visit www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 15 to Nov. 19, 2019
