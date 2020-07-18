David Peck

David H. Peck, 80Ware - David H. Peck, 80, passed away, Wednesday, July 15, 2020, surrounded by love at his daughter's home in Virginia. David was born in Palmer February 1, 1940 to the late Lawrence P. and Rachel A. (Church) Peck, Sr. For many years David was a custodian at Mary Lane Hospital in Ware. He retired from the hospital and then worked part time for the Town of Hardwick at the recycling center. David was on the Town of Ware's finance committee for several years. He was a volunteer at the Jubilee Food Cupboard. David was a member of the United Church of Ware for more than 50 years and served on numerous church committees. He enjoyed reading, listening to music and playing FarmVille on Facebook.David leaves his daughters; Bonnie Crouch and Charlie Crouch of Arlington, VA and Brenda Roy and Robert Roy, Sr of Jefferson, NH; a sister, Priscilla A Fuller of Ware; a brother, Douglas Peck of Florida; five grandchildren, Holly and Kyle Allen, Jennifer and Greg Benoit, Rob and Emily Roy, Jason Tavernier and Nicole, Katie and Jared Malo; six great grandchildren, Adelynn, Caleb, Maddy, Penley, Makenna, and Everett. He also leaves his step-daughter Kellie Beschi and her husband Dan and her two daughters as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. He is predeceased by his daughter Robin Peck; a sister, Shirley Peck and brothers, Lawrence Peck Jr. and Bruce Peck.Visiting hours will be held Monday, July 20, 2020 from 6-8pm in Lombard Funeral Home 3 Bridge St. Monson. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, July 21st at 10am at Hillcrest Cemetery, 32 Wilbraham Road in Monson.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the United Church of Ware-Fuel Fund 49 Church St Ware, MA 01082 or to the Jubilee Food Cupboard PO Box 447 Ware, MA 01082. For online condolences/information please visit www.