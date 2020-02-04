|
David H. Pellerin, 50
Worcester - David H. Pellerin, 50, of Granite Street, died unexpectedly on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester, after an unanticipated heart condition. He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Geraldine A. (Walker) Pellerin of Worcester; his daughter, Emily M. Pellerin of Worcester; two brothers, Richard M. Pellerin and his wife Lisa of Oxford, and Steven P. Pellerin of Webster; his sisters-in-law, Jennifer L. Wolfe and her husband Terry, and Allison B. Gibson, all of Myrtle Beach, SC; his father- and mother-in-law, Douglas and Angela Walker of Marion, SC; six nieces, Jenna, Sarah, Jordann, Katie, Rachael, and Ashley; a nephew, Caleb; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was predeceased by his brother-in-law, Timothy Gibson Sr. of South Carolina. He was born in Worcester, son of the late Richard H. and Patricia A. (Rizzuti) Pellerin, and lived in Oxford before moving to Worcester 20 years ago. He graduated from Oxford High School in 1987.
Mr. Pellerin worked at St. Gobain in Worcester for 25 years. Previously he worked as a carpenter, and continued his carpentry work part-time during his employment. He enjoyed snowmobiling and Fourth of July fireworks.
A private celebration of life will be held in the future. A private graveside service will be held at North Cemetery in Oxford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 133 Federal St., 2nd Floor, Boston, MA 02110, or to the M.S.P.C.A., 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130.
Paradis-Givner Funeral Home in Oxford is directing the arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020