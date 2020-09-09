1/1
David Perron
David A. Perron, 36

WARE - David A. Perron, 36, of Ware, died Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital, Worcester after a longtime battle with addiction.

He leaves a son Bentley Perron of Charlton, his daughter Jordan Barry of Stafford Springs, CT., his parents Albert H. and Diane E. (Gleick) Perron of No.Oxford, his sister Lisa A. Cronin and her wife Kirsten of Auburn and their children Zacchary & Tyler.

Born in Worcester, he later graduated from Leicester High School, and also attended Worcester Vocational Regional Technical High School.

Dave was a master auto tech working for several area car dealerships.

Calling hours (with Covid 19 precautions, masks and social distancing) will be held on Friday, Sept. 11 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 1131 Main St., Leicester. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to MOAR-MA Addiction Recovery, c/o Boston ASAP, 29 Winter St., Boston, MA 02108.

Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sep. 9 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Morin Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Morin Funeral Home
1131 Main Street
Leicester, MA 01524
(508) 892-8515
