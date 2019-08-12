|
David W. Provo, III, 30
SPENCER - David W. Provo, III, 30, formerly of Spencer died suddenly from a heart condition....
He leaves his parents, David W. Provo, Jr. and Barbara Anne (Provo) of Spencer; his sisters, Dr. Jessica S. Provo and her fiance Brian Hunn of Willmington, NC, Megan T. Bloniasz and her husband Jake of Douglas, MA and Christy L. Minton and her husband Aaron of Spencer; his paternal grandmother, Susan L. Provo of Spencer and maternal grandmother, Theresia Provo of Worcester; his nieces, Addison, Taylor, Wendy, Rebecca; his nephew, Sawyer and his most cherished person in the entire world, his son, Korbin Cheras.
Dave was a long time electrician. He was born in Colebrook, NH, later graduated from David Prouty High School in Spencer and attended Worcester State College. A beloved son, grandson, father, brother, uncle and friend...he was as generous, kind-hearted, and loyal as a person could be. His vibrant personality, sense of humor, and love of family and friends will leave a void in the hearts of the people he leaves behind.
Funeral services and burial in Pine Grove Cemetery, Spencer are private. Memorial donations may be made to the Korbin Cheras Educational Fund. J.HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer is directing arrangements for the family.
www.morinfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019