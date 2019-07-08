Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
David R. Kalagher

David R. Kalagher Obituary
David R. Kalagher

The family of the late David R. Kalagher wish to express their deep appreciation to those who have offered such kindness, supportive messages of sympathy and your generous donations to The . The comfort in our bereavement will never be forgotten. We would especially like to thank Mercadante's Funeral Home, Saint Mary's of Shrewsbury; Perro's Flowers & Pepe's Restaurant for making a diffult time, a bit easier.

The Kalagher Family
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 8 to July 10, 2019
