|
|
David R. Kalagher
The family of the late David R. Kalagher wish to express their deep appreciation to those who have offered such kindness, supportive messages of sympathy and your generous donations to The . The comfort in our bereavement will never be forgotten. We would especially like to thank Mercadante's Funeral Home, Saint Mary's of Shrewsbury; Perro's Flowers & Pepe's Restaurant for making a diffult time, a bit easier.
The Kalagher Family
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 8 to July 10, 2019