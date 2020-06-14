David Rhodes

David G. Rhodes, 58Sturbridge/Auburn - David George Rhodes, 58, passed away unexpectedly on June 9, 2020. David was born in Worcester and raised in Oxford.He leaves his children Danika L. Rhodes and Tyler H. Rhodes of Auburn; a grandson Colton Rhodes; his mother Barbara Rathel Mangelinkx and step-father Robert Mangelinkx of Worcester; his step-mother Helen Regis of Quinebaug, Ct; his sister Diane Rhodes Gregoire of Holland; his step-sisters Linda Neff and Sue Regis of Charlton; his former wife Jann Rhodes of Auburn; his nephew Leo Gregoire of Holland; many aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews; cousins and friends. David was predeceased by his father George Dana Rhodes; and his brother-in-law Leo P. Gregoire. He will be fondly missed by all.David graduated from Oxford High School in 1980. He attended New England Tractor Trailer Training School and began his career driving shortly thereafter.In 1987, David became a member of the Teamsters Local 170 while employed as a driver for R.A. Dansereau Trucking. He later worked many years for Millbrook Distributors, which later became UNFI Inc., before becoming a feeder driver for UPS. Being part of the Teamsters brought much pride to David. He served three years as a Trustee and was an active member who volunteered and participated in many events. He especially enjoyed Holidays With Heart with his son.David enjoyed family gatherings, camping in Vermont, summers in Maine and ocean sunsets. Recently David discovered his love for crafting and decorating with a rustic flair.David had a deep love for his family and friends, and never hesitated to lend a helping hand. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to Veterans Inc., 69 Grove Street, Worcester, Ma. 01605.A graveside service for David will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the Holland Cemetery. For everyone's health and safety, masks must be worn and social distancing must be observed. Due to the unprecedented state of affairs, a celebration of life will be held at a later date, when a social gathering of friends and family can be enjoyed.Beers & Story Palmer Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.For details, visit