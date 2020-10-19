1/1
David Rice
1955 - 2020
David G. Rice, 65

Clinton - David G. Rice, 65, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, October 15, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Beverly (Menegus) Rice; their two children: Joseph Rice & wife Veronica of Worcester; and Lauren Rice of Clinton; two grandsons: Alexander and Matthew Rice; his sister, Debbie Jo Rice of Tucson, AZ; nieces, nephews, extended family and many dear friends.

Son of the late Joseph E. and Maryjane (Gay) Rice, Dave was born in Tucson, AZ and raised in Orange County, CA. He was a graduate of Westminster High School, Orange County, Class of 1973 and later attended Eastern New Mexico University- Roswell, where he studied metal fabrication. For nearly 15 years he was employed as a driller, working extensively throughout the United States. Upon settling in New England, Dave worked for the Town of Clinton for nearly 9 years before becoming a Steam Fireman for Framingham State University, from where he ultimately retired after 20 years. A member of his local sportsman's club, Dave enjoyed fishing off Nauset Beach, and loved attending the nearest rodeo. Per David's wishes, a private burial will be held at St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster, under the direction of the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of David G. Rice to: Care Food Pantry, c/o 149 Chestnut St., Clinton, MA 01510. Online condolences may be placed at

www.philbincomeaufh.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 19 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home
176 Water St
Clinton, MA 01510
(978) 365-6872
