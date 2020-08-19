1/1
David Romano
1978 - 2020
David V. Romano, 41

CLINTON - David V. Romano, 41, died Sunday, August 16, 2020, in Clinton Hospital, after a years-long battle with depression.

He leaves his wife, Wanda L. (Lopez) Romano; their daughters, Julyana Romano, at home, and Jaelynn Gour, and her fiancé, Eric Patrinos, who he loved like a son; his parents, Giuseppe and Maria R. (Tollis) Romano; his maternal grandmother, Letizia (D'Ascanio) Tollis, wife of the late Venanzio Tollis; a brother, Angelo Romano, and his wife, Jenn; and a sister, Letizia Rivera, and her husband, Jonathan, all of Clinton; an uncle, nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family members, both here and in Italy.

Born in Worcester, and raised in Clinton, Dave attended Clinton High School, and was a graduate of Quinsigamond Community College, Worcester, where he earned an Associate Degree in Criminal Justice.

For many years, he worked as a Corrections Officer for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center, Shirley.

Dave had two speeds: stop and go-go-go. On the one hand, he loved being active, traveling, fast cars and motorcycles; but on the other, he loved to relax, by curling up with his family and enjoying a good movie, or simply enjoying the sound of the ocean, while relaxing at the beach.

A life-long member of St. John the Guardian of our Lady Parish, Dave was dedicated to God, and family. He had a heart of gold, and would do anything for anyone. Always the life of the party, "Techno Luigi," as he was affectionately known by family and friends, loved to dance, and had a sense of humor that was second to none. He enjoyed working out, taking care of himself, and always dressed to impress – he was rarely seen without his trademark accessories – and had an extensive hat and sneaker collection to prove it.

Dave's funeral will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 from the McNally & Watson Funeral Home, 304 Church St., with a Mass at 11:00 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Church, 80 Union St. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster. Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours at the funeral home on Friday, August 21, 2020, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. In accordance with current guidelines, the use of face masks, and the practice of social distancing, will be required at the funeral home, church, and cemetery. For those who wish, the Romano family suggests that memorial donations be made to: On-Site Academy, PO Box 448, Westminster, MA 01453, to support C.O.'s suffering from work-related PTSD; or to an animal shelter of one's choice.

www.mcnallywatson.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
McNally & Watson Funeral & Cremation Service
AUG
22
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
August 18, 2020
My deepest condolences to the Romano family , I will cherish the memories I have and hold them close. Remembering the good times growing up together. God bless and Rest In Peace good buddy you will be missed.
Bubba Sanchez
Friend
August 18, 2020
Dave you will be dearly missed.. Rest In Peace my friend...
Jonathan Bourassa
Friend
August 18, 2020
Descansa en Paz
maribel /hery cruz
Neighbor
August 18, 2020
hey mission impossible Thanks for teaching this German girl how to eat pasta the true Italian way last Thursday night. I am going to find me a pair of curly toed Elvis boots so when I meet up with you again somewhere in that big ole sky someday you can dance your heart out on the sidewalk. My condolences to Julie, Josh and the whole Romano family. I am so blessed to have had your son, dad and uncle cross my path of life and have him as my guest this past week at the beach. You all did a fine job raising this young guy up his manners were right on the money and he would make any mother proud . With tears in my eyes I will say rest in peace now you just keep the jet ski upright while you are riding up there and May God bless you and your family . with a heavy heart all the best Sylvia Knoll Hubbardston Ma
sylvia Knoll
