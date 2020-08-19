David V. Romano, 41CLINTON - David V. Romano, 41, died Sunday, August 16, 2020, in Clinton Hospital, after a years-long battle with depression.He leaves his wife, Wanda L. (Lopez) Romano; their daughters, Julyana Romano, at home, and Jaelynn Gour, and her fiancé, Eric Patrinos, who he loved like a son; his parents, Giuseppe and Maria R. (Tollis) Romano; his maternal grandmother, Letizia (D'Ascanio) Tollis, wife of the late Venanzio Tollis; a brother, Angelo Romano, and his wife, Jenn; and a sister, Letizia Rivera, and her husband, Jonathan, all of Clinton; an uncle, nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family members, both here and in Italy.Born in Worcester, and raised in Clinton, Dave attended Clinton High School, and was a graduate of Quinsigamond Community College, Worcester, where he earned an Associate Degree in Criminal Justice.For many years, he worked as a Corrections Officer for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center, Shirley.Dave had two speeds: stop and go-go-go. On the one hand, he loved being active, traveling, fast cars and motorcycles; but on the other, he loved to relax, by curling up with his family and enjoying a good movie, or simply enjoying the sound of the ocean, while relaxing at the beach.A life-long member of St. John the Guardian of our Lady Parish, Dave was dedicated to God, and family. He had a heart of gold, and would do anything for anyone. Always the life of the party, "Techno Luigi," as he was affectionately known by family and friends, loved to dance, and had a sense of humor that was second to none. He enjoyed working out, taking care of himself, and always dressed to impress – he was rarely seen without his trademark accessories – and had an extensive hat and sneaker collection to prove it.Dave's funeral will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 from the McNally & Watson Funeral Home, 304 Church St., with a Mass at 11:00 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Church, 80 Union St. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster. Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours at the funeral home on Friday, August 21, 2020, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. In accordance with current guidelines, the use of face masks, and the practice of social distancing, will be required at the funeral home, church, and cemetery. For those who wish, the Romano family suggests that memorial donations be made to: On-Site Academy, PO Box 448, Westminster, MA 01453, to support C.O.'s suffering from work-related PTSD; or to an animal shelter of one's choice.