David A. Roy, 84
Northborough - David A. Roy, 84, a longtime resident of Northborough, passed away peacefully on September 5, 2020, at Rose Monahan Hospice Home in Worcester, where he received compassionate care. He leaves the love of his life of 59 years, Lorraine A. (Jutras) Roy; his daughter, Patricia Benedict and her husband Jay of Northborough; two sons, Michael Roy and his wife Karen of Grafton; Don Roy and his wife Terri of Uxbridge; grandfather of Kerry Benedict, Kendal Roy, Kyle Roy, Ryan Roy, Mikaela Nash and Kelsey Lincoln; four great-grandchildren; he also leaves his brothers, Don Roy of Claremont, NH; Maurice Roy of Sherbrooke, QC. His sisters, Gloria Mastro of N. Reading and Louise Roy of Sherbrooke, QC. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews and Dave's beloved dog, Bella. Mr. Roy was preceded in death by a brother, Dr. Richard Roy and a granddaughter, Jamie Benedict. Born and raised in Berlin, NH, he was the son of the late of Louis and Lydia (Drouin) Roy. He lived in Northborough since 1967. During the 1960s, Dave worked at Raytheon Corp. For several years, he was employed at UMass Medical Center in Worcester as Director of Material and Handling. From 1974-2000, Dave held the title of Rink Manager at North Star Youth Forum in Westborough. He was a cofounder of Northborough Youth Hockey in the early 1970s. In 1975, he became the first coach of Algonquin Regional H.S. hockey and coached for eight years. Dave also coached at WPI from 1986-1999 and reached the nationals one year. Mr. Roy was also involved with Northborough Little League and Babe Ruth Baseball for 17 years. Dave proudly served his country in the U.S. Army at Fort Benning, Georgia from 1958-60. He was member of St. Mary of the Hills Church.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Dave's funeral Mass will be held privately at St. Mary of the Hills Church in Boylston on Thursday September 17th. Burial with military honors will follow in Howard Street Cemetery, Northborough. There are no calling hours. Please omit flowers. Memorial donations in Dave's memory may be made to Rose Monahan Hospice Home, 9 Judith Rd. Worcester, MA 01602. To view Dave's online tribute, share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.chiampafuneralhome.com
.