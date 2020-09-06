1/1
David Saarinen
David A. Saarinen, 71

Worcester - David A. Saarinen, 71, a lifelong resident of Worcester, MA, passed away peacefully, on Friday, September 4, 2020, at UMass Medical Center, after a period of declining health.

David was born in Worcester, MA, on October 23, 1948, a son of the late Leo W. and Lorenza (Raboin) Saarinen. He was an Alumni of Burncoat Senior High School and veteran of the United States Army Reserves. David worked for many years at the United States Post Office, before eventually retiring.

David is survived by his son, Eric D. Saarinen of Boston, MA; 1 Grandson; his sister-in-law, Judith H. Saarinen of Coconut Creek, FL; several nieces and nephews and many close friends. In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by his brother, Leo J, Saarinen.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1pm on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Italian War Veterans Post 3, 14 Dublin Ct, Worcester, MA.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made In Memory of David A. Saarinen to: St. John's Food for the Poor Program, 44 Temple Street,Worcester, MA 01604.

Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sep. 6 to Sep. 7, 2020.
