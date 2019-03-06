|
|
David A. Salvatore, 49
Worcester - David A. Salvatore, 49, of Worcester died Tuesday, March 5th at home. He leaves his daughter, Alexis R. Salvatore of Worcester; his parents, Joseph and Barbara A. (Dionne) Salvatore; two brothers, Joseph Salvatore, Jr. of Deltona, FL and Carl Salvatore and his wife, Pattie of Worcester; a sister, Donna Lorusso and her husband, Ronald of Worcester and many nieces and nephews.
He was born in Worcester and graduated from Leicester High School. David previously worked for Safelite Auto Glass for over 20 years. Mr. Salvatore loved reading and watching sports. His daughter, Alexis was his greatest joy and the apple of his eye.
His funeral service and burial will be private. Calling hours are Friday, March 8th from 5:00 until 7:00 PM in O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in David's memory to the Worcester Animal Rescue League, 139 Holden Street, Worcester, MA 01606.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019