Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc
592 Park Ave
Worcester, MA 01603
(508) 754-2431
Resources
More Obituaries for David Salvatore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Salvatore

Obituary Condolences Flowers

David Salvatore Obituary
David A. Salvatore, 49

Worcester - David A. Salvatore, 49, of Worcester died Tuesday, March 5th at home. He leaves his daughter, Alexis R. Salvatore of Worcester; his parents, Joseph and Barbara A. (Dionne) Salvatore; two brothers, Joseph Salvatore, Jr. of Deltona, FL and Carl Salvatore and his wife, Pattie of Worcester; a sister, Donna Lorusso and her husband, Ronald of Worcester and many nieces and nephews.

He was born in Worcester and graduated from Leicester High School. David previously worked for Safelite Auto Glass for over 20 years. Mr. Salvatore loved reading and watching sports. His daughter, Alexis was his greatest joy and the apple of his eye.

His funeral service and burial will be private. Calling hours are Friday, March 8th from 5:00 until 7:00 PM in O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in David's memory to the Worcester Animal Rescue League, 139 Holden Street, Worcester, MA 01606.

oconnorbrothers.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc
Download Now