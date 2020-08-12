David P. Schmidt, 70CLINTON - David P. Schmidt, 70, died Tuesday, August 11, 2020, in his home, after being stricken ill.He leaves a daughter, Amy M. Shanley, and her husband, Andrew, of West Boylston; his loving companion of 25 years, Carol L. Kuwik, of Leominster; a brother, John A. Schmidt, and his wife, Nancy, of Sterling; a sister-in-law, Martha L. Schmidt, of Lancaster and Englewood, FL; two granddaughters, Zoey and Paige Shanley; his former wife, and the mother of his daughter, Karen M. (Dorazio) Lowe, of Clinton; several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two brothers, Gerald P. Schmidt, who died in 1987, and Raymond E. Schmidt, Sr., who died in 2011.Dave was born in Clinton and raised in Lancaster, son of the late Arthur J. and Dorothy C. (Nelson) Schmidt. He was a graduate of Nashoba Regional High School, Class of 1967, and UMass Lowell, where he earned an Associate Degree in Engineering.For decades, until the time of his death, he worked as a Contract Engineer at various area companies, including Jabil/Nypro. Previously, he worked for many years at the former Digital Equipment Corporation. In addition, he worked part-time at the "Spare Time Shop," in Marlborough.Due to his talent and patience, Dave excelled at building model airplanes – a hobby that he loved – and then flying them. He was an active member and past president of the Quinapoxet Model Flying Club, Holden, where he made many long-time friends. In addition, he was a member of the Clinton Lodge of Elks, enjoyed golfing and was an avid New England Patriots fan.Relatives and friends are invited to gather with Dave's family to honor and remember his life during a graveside service at Eastwood Cemetery, 330 Old Common Road, Lancaster, on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the Schmidt family suggests that memorial donations be made to WHEAT Community Connections, P.O. Box 847, Clinton, MA 01510, or to The Clinton Elks, Attn: Elizabeth O'Malley, P.O. Box 97, Clinton, MA 01510. Arrangements are in the care of McNally & Watson Funeral Home, 304 Church St., Clinton.