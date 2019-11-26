Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc
592 Park Ave
Worcester, MA 01603
(508) 754-2431
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
David Sharon Obituary
David R. Sharon, 35

Worcester - Combat Veteran David R. Sharon, 35, of Worcester died suddenly Sunday, November 24th at the Bedford VA. He leaves his mother, Sheila (Licoski) O'Connor of Fort Myers Beach, FL; his maternal grandmother, Jean Kopas of Worcester; a brother, Michael O'Connor of Worcester; a step-brother, Edward O'Connor of Chicopee and his girlfriend, Verushka Martinez of South Beach, FL. He was predeceased by a step-brother, Bryant O'Connor.

He was born in Worcester and spent his teenage years in Ft. Myers, FL. David attended Burncoat High School and completed North Ft. Myers High School. David was a veteran of the Iraq war serving with the United States Army as an 88M Heavy Vehicle Driver. Mr. Sharon enjoyed going to the beach. David was an easy going, happy guy who was always smiling and joking around.

Calling hours are Friday, November 29th from 4:00 until 7:00 PM in O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue. Burial will be in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne.

Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019
