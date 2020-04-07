|
David P. St. Denis, 61
WORCESTER - David P. St. Denis, 61, of Worcester, died at home on Saturday, April 4, 2020.
He leaves two daughters, Danielle M. Atkins and her husband, Kariem, of Charleston, SC, and Michelle E. St. Denis of Worcester; a son, Andrew P. St. Denis and his fiancée, Olivia Long, of Rutland; a granddaughter, Nita M. Atkins; his mother, Janice (Page) St. Denis of Worcester; two sisters, Lisa Duquette and her husband, Donald, of Northbridge, and Joan E. Clarico and her husband, David, of Milford; a brother, John J. St. Denis and his wife Gloria of Worcester; his dear friend Holly Hemming of Worcester; his former wife, Susan, of Charleston, SC; and several nieces and nephews. His father Kenneth I. St. Denis passed away in 2001.
David was born and raised in Worcester and graduated from Doherty High School. After high school, he joined the U.S. Air Force and served four years on active duty. He remained in the Air Force Reserves until 2015 retiring as a Master Sergeant. He was activated for duty in the 90's after a major ice storm, in 2001 due to 9/11, and in 2011 after Hurricane Katrina.
David studied at Quinsigamond Community College and Central New England College, where he learned computer and mechanical skills.
He maintained machinery for the U.S. Postal Service for many years. He has worked on special projects for the Raytheon Co. for the past five years.
David was a member of the Knights of Columbus Alhambra Council and of the Auburn Lodge of Elks.
He enjoyed music, throwing darts, golfing, camping, hiking, and fishing. He loved muscle cars, especially his cherished "White Lightning".
Funeral services and burial in Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton are private. A celebration of David's life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, David's family suggests that you consider donating blood in David's honor during the current shortage.
The Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester, is directing arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020