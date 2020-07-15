David P. St. Denis



Memorial Mass



Worcester - David P. St. Denis, 61, passed away April 4. A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, July 18, at 10 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church, 555 Pleasant St., Worcester. David, who served in the U.S. Air Force for many years, will receive his Military Honors at his gravesite at Worcester County Memorial Park, 217 Richards Ave., Paxton at 11:30 a.m.



David leaves two daughters, Danielle M. Atkins and her husband, Kariem of Charleston, S.C., and Michelle E. St. Denis of Worcester; a son, Andrew P. St. Denis and his fiancée Olivia Long of Rutland; a granddaughter, Nita M. Atkins; his mother, Janice (Page) St. Denis of Worcester; two sisters, Lisa Duquette and her husband, Donald, of Northbridge, and Joan E. Clarico and her husband, David, of Milford; a brother, John J. St. Denis and his wife Gloria of Worcester; his dear friend Holly Hemming of Worcester; his former wife, Susan, of Charleston; and several nieces and nephews. His father Kenneth I. St. Denis passed away in 2001.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store