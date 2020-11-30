David J. Stella, Sr. 79Southbridge - David J. "Poppy" "Bubba" Stella, Sr., 79, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, Nov. 29th.He leaves his loving wife of 55 years, Sandra J. (Haskins) Stella; his three children, Steven Stella and his wife Marilyn of Southbridge, Kimberly Wirtanen and her husband Robert of Leicester and Michele Rusch and her husband Bryan of Baldwinville; and his four grandchildren, Sarah Rusch, Benjamin Rusch, Megan Stella and Cameron Stella. He was predeceased by his sons, Richard Stella in 1964 and David J. Stella, Jr. in 2008. He was born in Pittsfield on Aug. 27, 1941 the son of Joseph J. and Genevieve M. (Turner) Stella.His funeral service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 5th from the Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St., Southbridge, with a graveside service at 10:00am in the New Notre Dame Cemetery, 746 N. Woodstock Rd., Southbridge. Calling hours in the funeral home will be held on Friday, Dec. 4th, from 6:00 to 8:00pm.