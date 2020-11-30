1/1
David Stella Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David J. Stella, Sr. 79

Southbridge - David J. "Poppy" "Bubba" Stella, Sr., 79, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, Nov. 29th.

He leaves his loving wife of 55 years, Sandra J. (Haskins) Stella; his three children, Steven Stella and his wife Marilyn of Southbridge, Kimberly Wirtanen and her husband Robert of Leicester and Michele Rusch and her husband Bryan of Baldwinville; and his four grandchildren, Sarah Rusch, Benjamin Rusch, Megan Stella and Cameron Stella. He was predeceased by his sons, Richard Stella in 1964 and David J. Stella, Jr. in 2008. He was born in Pittsfield on Aug. 27, 1941 the son of Joseph J. and Genevieve M. (Turner) Stella.

His funeral service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 5th from the Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St., Southbridge, with a graveside service at 10:00am in the New Notre Dame Cemetery, 746 N. Woodstock Rd., Southbridge. Calling hours in the funeral home will be held on Friday, Dec. 4th, from 6:00 to 8:00pm.

www.morrillfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Daniel T Morrill Funeral Home
130 Hamilton St
Southbridge, MA 01550
(508) 764-7922
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daniel T Morrill Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved