|
|
David B. Stowe
Shrewsbury - David B. Stowe died Thursday, April 23, 2020, after a long illness. Born in West Millbury to Irving and Lottie Stowe on the Stowe Farm, he was a descendant of English settlers who came to Massachusetts from southern England in 1634.
David graduated from Millbury High School and was president of his senior class. His college career was interrupted by the draft. World War II ended before his training was complete, but after the war, David served his country as a B 24 bomber pilot in the Army Air Corp. He then returned to Worcester Polytechnic Institute, graduating with a degree in mechanical engineering. He was a member of the SAE fraternity.
David met his wife of almost 70 years, the former Florence Schillereff, when she came east from Colorado to attend the New England Conservatory of Music in Boston.
David worked many years as an engineer in the Worcester and Fitchburg areas. In 1984, David went into business with a partner, David Barlow, and operated Barstow Corp., a metal plating company.
David loved the game of golf and played many years at Worcester Country Club. He had a great passion for skiing and was a member of the "Loonie Ski Group," skiing the mountains of Vermont and New Hampshire. He loved the outdoors and hiking around Tower Hill Botanic Garden in Boylston. After retirement, he became a greeter at the Shrewsbury High School and spent many hours at the school.
David and Florence were the beloved elders and heads of the Stowe family, and David became a surrogate father figure to his many nieces and nephews. They hosted Thanksgivings and were with us at most family gatherings. Throughout the years, they were charming friends to all of us.
David was predeceased by his parents and three brothers, Richard, Robert, and Donald. Besides his wife, Florence, David leaves many nieces and nephews: Richard Stowe and his wife Natasha of New York City; Marilynn Stowe Tomb and her husband William of Gill, Mass.; Robert Stowe and his wife Rosalind of Lincoln, Mass.; Kathleen Stowe Snow of Chicopee, Mass.; Gini Stowe of New York City; Cindy Stowe Wilder and her husband Tim of Worcester, Mass.; Donald Stowe and his wife Cheryl of Georgia; Margaret Dobler Monto and her husband John of New Hampshire; David Dobler and his wife Laura of Anchorage, Alaska; Robert Dobler and his wife Mary of Boardman, Oregon; Sharon Schillereff of Wheat Ridge, Colorado; Steven Schillereff of Huntertown, Indiana; Greg Schillereff and his wife Christine of Parker, Colorado; Scott Schillereff of Newfoundland, Canada; and many grand nieces and nephews and great-grand nieces and nephews. He also leaves his brother-in-law Herbert Schillereff and his wife Lorna of Wheat Ridge, Colorado.
Burial and a graveside service at West Millbury Cemetery will be private and at the discretion of the family. Please visit David's tribute page, where a message of condolence or memory can be left for the family.
www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020