David R. Terry, 75WESTBOROUGH - David R. Terry, 75, of 8 Colonial Drive, formerly of North Brookfield and EastBrookfield, died Sunday, May 31, 2020. He leaves his brothers Joel R. Terry and his wife Darlene of Marietta, GA and Roy A. Terry of Shrewsbury; his sisters Jean G. McWatters of Newark, DE; Robin Dennehy and her husband Wayne of Wilbraham; Christine Terry and her husband Robert Hancock of Anchorage, AK; Cynthia A. Mainville and her husband Richard of Upton; Karen S. Lonardo and her husband Guido of Westborough; Grace Reppucci of Sturbridge; sister-in-law Michelle Terry of North Andover, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by brothers James P. Terry and Thomas N. Terry. Born in Worcester, he was the son of Philip E. and Mildred I. (Meader) Terry and graduated from David Prouty High School and Gordon College. Dave enjoyed playing cards and fishing. He was full of irreverent humor, eccentric mentorship, and unstinted generosity. He was always ready and willing to help anyone out.A memorial service will be held at a future time. Burial will be in the Podunk Cemetery in East Brookfield. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the East Brookfield Baptist Church, 262 Main St., East Brookfield, 01515 or the next needy person you meet. J.HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer is directing arrangements for the family.