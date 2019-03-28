Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bartel Funeral Home Inc
33 Schofield Ave
Dudley, MA 01571
(508) 943-6100
Resources
More Obituaries for David Theriault
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Theriault

Obituary Condolences Flowers

David Theriault Obituary
David F.Theriault 42

DUDLEY - David F. Theriault, 42, died unexpectedly March 27, 2019 at UMASS-University Campus in Worcester surrounded by his family.

He is survived by his wife of 11 years Billie Jean (Francesco) Theriault. His mother Joyce (Gallant) Theriault. His children son Brady Theriault and step daughter Hailey Beudette both of Dudley and daughter Hannah Theriault of Whitinsville. His siblings Stephen Theriault of Thompson Anne Lenault of Holden and Scott Minton of Nashua, NH.

Predeceased by his father Francis Xavier Theriault and Son, Zachary King-Theriault.

He was born in Natick son of the late Francis Xavier Theriault and Joyce (Gallant) Theriault and lived 20 years in Charlton. He graduated from Bay Path in 1994 with a trade of electrician. He was with IBEW local 103 and working at Ostrow Electric in Worcester. A devoted husband and father David was a motorcycle enthusiast and had a robust passion for life, family and friends.

The funeral will be held 10 am on Saturday, March 30 at Bartel Funeral Home & Chapel, 33 Schofield Ave., Dudley, MA with Rev. John White officiating. Burial will follow in Westridge, Charlton. Calling hours will be Friday, March 29 from 4 to 7 PM at Bartel Funeral Home, 33 Schofield Avenue, Dudley, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Dudley-Charlton Education Foundation PO Box 92 Dudley MA 01571 www.bartelfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bartel Funeral Home Inc
Download Now