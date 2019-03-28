|
David F.Theriault 42
DUDLEY - David F. Theriault, 42, died unexpectedly March 27, 2019 at UMASS-University Campus in Worcester surrounded by his family.
He is survived by his wife of 11 years Billie Jean (Francesco) Theriault. His mother Joyce (Gallant) Theriault. His children son Brady Theriault and step daughter Hailey Beudette both of Dudley and daughter Hannah Theriault of Whitinsville. His siblings Stephen Theriault of Thompson Anne Lenault of Holden and Scott Minton of Nashua, NH.
Predeceased by his father Francis Xavier Theriault and Son, Zachary King-Theriault.
He was born in Natick son of the late Francis Xavier Theriault and Joyce (Gallant) Theriault and lived 20 years in Charlton. He graduated from Bay Path in 1994 with a trade of electrician. He was with IBEW local 103 and working at Ostrow Electric in Worcester. A devoted husband and father David was a motorcycle enthusiast and had a robust passion for life, family and friends.
The funeral will be held 10 am on Saturday, March 30 at Bartel Funeral Home & Chapel, 33 Schofield Ave., Dudley, MA with Rev. John White officiating. Burial will follow in Westridge, Charlton. Calling hours will be Friday, March 29 from 4 to 7 PM at Bartel Funeral Home, 33 Schofield Avenue, Dudley, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Dudley-Charlton Education Foundation PO Box 92 Dudley MA 01571 www.bartelfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019