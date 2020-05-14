|
|
David P. Trifone
Southbridge - David P. Trifone, 69, passed away at his home on Sunday May 10, 2020 after a long illness.
He is survived by his daughter Amber (Trifone) Pagan and her husband Victor of Southbridge, his son Jason Trifoneof Southbridge and his son Jeff Trifone of Raynham and his girlfriend Brooke. He also leaves behind 4 brothers, Raymond Trifone and Richard Trifone both of Worcester, Anthony Trifone of Belchertown, and John and his wife June Trifone of Southbridge, and 2 sisters Liza (Trifone) Kemp of North Grosvenordale, and Donna Trifone of Charlton, and his 5 granddaughters, Adria, Vianca, Victoria, Mariayh, Kylee, and 3 great- grandchildren, Logan, Alana, and Sire, and many nieces and nephews. He also leaves his former wife Linda (Smick) Trifone Bachand of Southbridge, his sister-in-law Laurie Trifone of Brookfield, and his "best friend" ever his dog Bruno.
He was predeceased by his brother James Trifone and his sister Mary Ann (Trifone) Brodeur.
He was born in Southbridge, October 1, 1950, the son of the late Anthony R. and Ida (Smarelli) Trifone and has lived here most of his life. He was a member of St. Mary's Church, and attended the former Cole Trade High School. He worked at Morse Lumber for 26 years, after retirement from Morse, he opened Scootz Bar, and later was a transportation specialist for Tradewinds.. He was passionate about motorcycles, weight lifting, and loved being out riding his Harley Davidson.
Dave was known for so many special things over the years, his famous nicknames and sayings that his family and friends and anyone that knew him are well aware of. Dave was deeply loved, and his memories will be cherished forever by his family and friends.
Services for Dave will be held at a later date once it is deemed safe to gather publicly due to Covid-19. A date and time will be announced.
Sansoucy Funeral Home 40 Marcy Street, Southbridge, MA 01550 is assisting with arrangements. Donations in Dave's memory can be made to ,
501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905. www.sansoucyfuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 14 to May 17, 2020