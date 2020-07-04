Dave Tucker, 75



S. Yarmouth - On July 1, David C Tucker, loving husband, father and brother passed away at the age of 75.



Dave was born on July 6, 1944 in Worcester, MA to Edwin and Bernice Tucker. He graduated from Clark University, Temple University School of Dentistry, and Tufts University for endodontic specialty training in 1975, and he practiced general dentistry and endodontics for 25 years in Worcester, MA. In 1968 he married Karen Lee Kallio and they celebrated 51 years of being unforgettable together. They raised two daughters, Kirsten and Laura, and one son, David Jr.



Dave was a kind, gentle, and humble family man who is best described as the best husband, father and brother ever. As a child he was proud to become an Eagle Scout, and as an adult his passions included skiing, golfing, bodybuilding, assistant carpentry, outdoorsmanship, traveling, dancing and coaching his son's soccer team, the Northboro Knights. Whatever his children participated in, Dave was sure to share in their joy of it, and he was eager to learn it himself. He took great care of the people in his life and will be remembered for his wisdom, generosity, and integrity.



Dave was preceded in death by his father and mother. He is survived by his wife Karen, his three children, Kirsten and husband Mike McCullough, Laura and husband Theo Mintz, David Jr. and wife Jessica Tucker, sister Elaine and husband Tony Kulik, and his grandchildren Sidney, Conrad, Freddie, Elsa and Emma, and many nieces and nephews.



There will be a small memorial service held in the future for family when travel becomes easier. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Alzheimer's Family Support Center of Cape Cod in Brewster, MA.





