David "Dave" J. Uracius, 57
NEW BRAINTREE - David "Dave" J. Uracius, 57, a life-long resident of New Braintree passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. Dave was born in Ware, MA on December 23, 1961, to the late Charles W. Uracius and Theresa (Morrison) Uracius of New Braintree.
Dave owned and operated his trucking business for many years, and recently worked for Stone and Lime, Inc., until January of 2018.
Dave had a passion for the outdoors. When he wasn't hunting or fishing with family and friends, you could almost always find him cutting and splitting wood or tending to his "small" vegetable garden at his house. When Dave was not outside, he was either trying new restaurants with friends or inside preparing delicious meals for family and friends. Dave will truly be missed and will always be remembered for his love for family and his selflessness, he was always willing to help family and friends at the drop of a dime.
Dave leaves behind two brothers Ken Uracius and partner Patricia Pelchat of Brookfield, Gary Uracius of Florida; a sister Diane (Uracius) Petrone and husband Thomas of Florida; an uncle Ralph Morrison; he was a loving uncle to Michael Petrone and his wife Monica of Oregon, Dennis Jennette and his wife Natalie of Brookfield, Donna Petrone of Florida, Laura Jennette of Washington; many great nieces, nephews and his beloved Godson, Josh Howe. Dave was predeceased by two sisters Linda (Uracius) Jennette & Laura Uracius; his best friends Jennifer Howe and Brad Brown.
Friends and family are invited to attend calling hours on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 4-7PM in Pillsbury Funeral Home 44 Gilbert St. North Brookfield. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of David Uracius to the: UMMS Medical School Office of Advancement: Oncology Clinic, 333 South Street, Shrewsbury, Mass., 01545.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019