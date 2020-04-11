|
|
David A. Ward, 72
RIVERVIEW, FL - David A. Ward, 72, of Riverview, Florida, passed away in his home, next to the 9th hole at Summerfield Crossings golf course, on Saturday, April 4, 2020.
Mr. Ward was born on February 4, 1948, in Worcester, Massachusetts, but has lived in Florida for the past 30 years. He was a proud graduate of St. John's High School, Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, Class of '67 and received a bachelor's degree from St. Leo University, San Antonio, Florida.
He was Vice President of First Temporary Staffing Services in Massachusetts and an advertising representative for Devery Enterprises of St. Petersburg, Florida. He served 17 years as a trustee for Eagle Hill School, a college-preparatory school for students with learning disabilities in central Massachusetts.
He is survived by his wife, Marie (Zibinskas) Ward of Riverview, son Andrew Ward and wife Tesha, and daughter Ashley Stolgitis and husband Travis, all of Hardwick, Massachusetts. He leaves behind six grandchildren.
He also leaves behind his brother Joseph Ward of Worcester, Massachusetts, sister Mary Kay Conroy of St. Louis, Missouri, and life-long best friend Michael Pagano of Worcester, Massachusetts.
He is predeceased by his parents Arthur and Katherine (Foley) Ward, brother Stephen Ward, and son Christian Ward.
David was a devoted father to his children and loyal friend to so many. His name can be found on plaques and trophies at numerous golf courses he frequented in his lifetime; a testament to his talent and love for the game. Bigger than his game, was his heart. He was a champion for those less fortunate and opened his home and heart to anyone lonely or down on their luck. His generosity was endless and his light will forever shine in those who loved him most.
Memorial services at Athy Memorial Home in Worcester, Massachusetts will be deferred until an appropriate time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in David's memory to The First Tee of Tampa Bay, 7910 North 30th Street, Tampa, FL 33610 (www.firstteetampabay.org).
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020