David Ward
David A. Ward, 72

WORCESTER - David A. Ward, a native of Worcester, died at home in Riverview, Florida on April 4. He was 72 years old.

There will be calling hours on Friday, August 21, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester. The funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, August 22, at 10 a.m. in St. George's Church, 38 Brattle St., Worcester. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Worcester. Face masks and distancing will be required.

David is survived by his wife, Marie (Zibinskas) Ward; a son Andrew Ward and his wife Tesha, a daughter Ashley Stolgitis and her husband Travis, all of Hardwick, Massachusetts; six grandchildren; a brother Joseph Ward of Worcester; and a sister Mary Kay Conroy of St. Louis, Missouri. He was predeceased by his son Christian Ward, his parents Arthur and Katherine (Foley) Ward, and his brother Stephen Ward.

David has lived in Fla. for the past 30 years. He had a long career as an executive in the temporary staffing industry in Worcester and Florida. A full obituary was published in the Sunday Telegram on April 12.

David was an accomplished golfer. In lieu of flowers, donations in David's memory are suggested to The First Tee of Tampa Bay, 7910 North 30th Street, Tampa, FL 33610 (www.firstteetampabay.org).


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 15 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Athy Memorial Home
AUG
22
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. George's Church
Funeral services provided by
Athy Memorial Home
111 Lancaster St
Worcester, MA 01609
(508) 756-4689
