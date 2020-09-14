David A. Watson, 72
Princeton - David A. Watson, 72, passed away at St. Francis Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Worcester on Sunday, September 6th. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, David was the son of the late J. David and Dorothy (Alexander) Watson.
David graduated from Framingham High School and later from Norwich University in 1971. After graduating college, David enlisted in the United States Navy and honorably served his country as a pilot from 1972 to 1973 during the Vietnam Era.
In 1981, David married Joanne Purcell. They lived briefly in Marlborough before moving to Princeton where they raised their son Jack.
He was a local computer sales representative for many years. David's passion in life was flying and piloted a small piper cub at Marlborough airport. He was a member of the North/South Skirmish Association, a Civil War re-enactment group and the Eight Point Sportsman's Club in Sterling.
David is survived by his loving wife, Joanne of 39 years; son, Jack Watson of Princeton; and a sister, Nancy Watson of Framingham.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a service which will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, September 16th at the Massachusetts Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, 111 Glenallen St., Winchendon. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in David's name to the American Cancer Society
, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Miles-Sterling Funeral and Tribute Center, 100 Worcester Road, Sterling. www.milesfuneralhome.com