Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Britton-Wallace Funeral Home
91 Central Street
Auburn, MA 01501
(508) 832-4420
Resources
More Obituaries for David Wills
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Wills


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Wills Obituary
David B. Wills, 93

AUBURN - David B. "Dave" Wills, 93, of Worcester and formerly of Auburn, died on Friday June 14, 2019 after a long illness at Knollwood Nursing Center in West Boylston, with his loving wife, Z. Evelyn, by his side.

David was born in Worcester, to the late Norman and Mildred A. (Bye) Wills. He was raised and educated in the Worcester school system, until he graduated and enrolled in the United States Army. After his honorable discharge in 1946, he pursued his Bachelor's Degree in Education. In 1960, David and his bride moved to Auburn and there they resided until April of 2019. He was hired by the Norton Company in Worcester and worked as a Manufacturing Engineer until his retirement.

David is survived by his devoted wife, Z. Evelyn (Swett) Wills, and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services and burial were held privately with the assistance of the BRITTON-WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central St., Auburn, MA 01501. To leave a note of condolence or view David's "Book of Memories," please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 27 to July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Britton-Wallace Funeral Home
Download Now