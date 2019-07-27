|
|
David B. Wills, 93
AUBURN - David B. "Dave" Wills, 93, of Worcester and formerly of Auburn, died on Friday June 14, 2019 after a long illness at Knollwood Nursing Center in West Boylston, with his loving wife, Z. Evelyn, by his side.
David was born in Worcester, to the late Norman and Mildred A. (Bye) Wills. He was raised and educated in the Worcester school system, until he graduated and enrolled in the United States Army. After his honorable discharge in 1946, he pursued his Bachelor's Degree in Education. In 1960, David and his bride moved to Auburn and there they resided until April of 2019. He was hired by the Norton Company in Worcester and worked as a Manufacturing Engineer until his retirement.
David is survived by his devoted wife, Z. Evelyn (Swett) Wills, and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services and burial were held privately with the assistance of the BRITTON-WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central St., Auburn, MA 01501. To leave a note of condolence or view David's "Book of Memories," please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 27 to July 28, 2019