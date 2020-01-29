|
David P. Wright, 74
Worcester - David P. Wright, 74, of Worcester died Wednesday, January 29th at home surrounded by his loving family. He leaves his wife of 53 years, Ann Marie (King) Wright; two sons, David Wright and his wife, Lisa of Richmond, VA and Michael Wright and his wife, Denise of Franklin; a daughter, Paula and her husband, Darrell Kerr of Rutland; a sister, Judith and her husband, Donald Berthiaume of Worcester; six grandchildren, Zachery Wright, Katelyn Kerr, Preston Wright, Ryan Kerr, Cormac Wright and Keegan Wright and many nieces and nephews.
He was born in Worcester the son of Henry and Martha (Ryan) Wright. David was a member of Christ the King Church and the Sons of Erin Irish Club on Cape Cod. Mr. Wright was an electrician for over 50 years with IBEW Local 96. David enjoyed fishing, golfing, spending his summers at the Cape and winter trips to Florida. His greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren.
His funeral is Friday, January 31st from O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue with a Mass at 10:00 AM in Christ the King Church, 1052 Pleasant Street. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery. Calling hours are Thursday, January 30th from 4:00 until 6:00 PM in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500, Chicago, Illinois 60611.
oconnorbrothers.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020