David Norman Young
David Norman Young, age 65, formerly of Worcester, MA passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020 in Vieques, Puerto Rico of natural causes.
He leaves behind his three daughters Paula David and her partner Jeffrey Boyd of Bedford, MA, Leah Ricci and her husband Michael of Woodstock, CT and Andrea Moore and her husband Daryl of Worcester, MA, and a son-in-law Lawrence David; three siblings Mark Young and his wife Susan of Falmouth/Plymouth, MA, Marie Young and her husband Robert Chipman of Naples, NY and Peter Young and his wife Nancy Rochelau of Worcester, MA, three grandchildren Hannah, Ilan and Rhea, three step-children Arizette Melicio, Ritchie DeVeiga and Ronald DaVeiga, several nieces and nephews, along with a large community of close friends.
Born in Worcester, MA, he was the son of Norman W. and Rosemarie (Dubee) Young on May 15, 1954. He later graduated from Oxford High School and then worked in the environmental field for over 30 years up to retirement. After retiring in Vieques, he pursued his true passion as a boat Captain, running fishing charters for Fin Time Adventures. He was instrumental in assisting those in recovery. He was an active volunteer for COREFI, Sail Relief, ViequesLove, Center for Mind Body Medicine and a number of other community organizations.
There will be a celebration of his life on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 2pm, American Legion 9 Houghton St, Webster, MA. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to ViequesLove.org.
