1/1
Dawid Ochocki
1995 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dawid's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dawid S. Ochocki, 25

Killingly - Dawid S. "Dawidek" Ochocki, 25, died Tuesday, November 3, 2020 in UMass/Memorial Healthcare, Worcester as the result of injuries from an automobile accident over the weekend in Putnam.

He leaves his parents, Dariusz J. and Dorota (Kapuscinska) Ochocki of Webster, Ma; a brother, Webster police officer Jacek "Jack" Ochocki and his fiancée Jessica R. Forte, both of Putnam; his maternal grandparents, Stanislaw Kapucinski and Jadwiga (Rudzinska) Kapuscinska of Szumsk, Poland; his paternal grandmother, Anna (Sofinska) Ochocka of Pracze, Poland; many aunts, uncles and cousins in Poland and lots of friends. In this area, he leaves 2 aunts, Iwona Ossowska and her husband Stanislaw of Webster, and Emilia Janusz and her husband Piotr of Dudley, and 3 cousins, Stanislaw, Sebastian and Karolyna Janusz. His grandfather, Marian Ochocki of Poland, died in 2014.

He was born on March 21, 1995 in Worcester and grew up in Webster, moving to Killingly 2 years ago. He attended Douglas High School and then graduated from Shepherd Hill Regional High School in Dudley, MA in 2013. He also completed courses at Quinsigamond Community College in Worcester.

Mr. Ochocki worked at his father's business, JD & D Construction in Webster, since 2013 and was currently the office manager.

He was a member of Saint Joseph Basilica in Webster, MA. He liked fishing, including spear fishing, hunting, snowboarding and playing video games. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, his four-wheeler, his dirt bike, traveling and music. He loved spending time with his family and many friends.

The funeral will be held Saturday, November 7, from the Sitkowski, Malboeuf & Hickey Funeral Home, 340 School Street, Webster, MA with a Mass at 11:00 A.M. in Saint Joseph Basilica, 53 Whitcomb Street, Webster, MA. Burial will be in Saint Joseph Garden of Peace. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. on Friday, November 6, in the funeral home. Covid-19 guidelines will be in place and everyone is required to wear a mask. Donations in his name may be made to Saint Joseph Basilica, 53 Whitcomb Street, Webster, MA 01570.

www.websterfunerals.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Sitkowski & Malboeuf Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
7
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Saint Joseph Basilica
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sitkowski & Malboeuf Funeral Home
340 School St
Webster, MA 01570
(508) 943-1515
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sitkowski & Malboeuf Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 4, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved