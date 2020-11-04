Dawid S. Ochocki, 25Killingly - Dawid S. "Dawidek" Ochocki, 25, died Tuesday, November 3, 2020 in UMass/Memorial Healthcare, Worcester as the result of injuries from an automobile accident over the weekend in Putnam.He leaves his parents, Dariusz J. and Dorota (Kapuscinska) Ochocki of Webster, Ma; a brother, Webster police officer Jacek "Jack" Ochocki and his fiancée Jessica R. Forte, both of Putnam; his maternal grandparents, Stanislaw Kapucinski and Jadwiga (Rudzinska) Kapuscinska of Szumsk, Poland; his paternal grandmother, Anna (Sofinska) Ochocka of Pracze, Poland; many aunts, uncles and cousins in Poland and lots of friends. In this area, he leaves 2 aunts, Iwona Ossowska and her husband Stanislaw of Webster, and Emilia Janusz and her husband Piotr of Dudley, and 3 cousins, Stanislaw, Sebastian and Karolyna Janusz. His grandfather, Marian Ochocki of Poland, died in 2014.He was born on March 21, 1995 in Worcester and grew up in Webster, moving to Killingly 2 years ago. He attended Douglas High School and then graduated from Shepherd Hill Regional High School in Dudley, MA in 2013. He also completed courses at Quinsigamond Community College in Worcester.Mr. Ochocki worked at his father's business, JD & D Construction in Webster, since 2013 and was currently the office manager.He was a member of Saint Joseph Basilica in Webster, MA. He liked fishing, including spear fishing, hunting, snowboarding and playing video games. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, his four-wheeler, his dirt bike, traveling and music. He loved spending time with his family and many friends.The funeral will be held Saturday, November 7, from the Sitkowski, Malboeuf & Hickey Funeral Home, 340 School Street, Webster, MA with a Mass at 11:00 A.M. in Saint Joseph Basilica, 53 Whitcomb Street, Webster, MA. Burial will be in Saint Joseph Garden of Peace. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. on Friday, November 6, in the funeral home. Covid-19 guidelines will be in place and everyone is required to wear a mask. Donations in his name may be made to Saint Joseph Basilica, 53 Whitcomb Street, Webster, MA 01570.