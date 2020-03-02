|
|
Deacon John F. LeDoux
WORCESTER - Deacon John F. LeDoux, 65, of Worcester, died Sunday, March 1, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital after a long illness.
John leaves his wife of 35 years, Allison LeDoux; eight children, Melanie LeDoux of Southborough, Judith LeDoux of Millbury, Kimberly LeDoux of Holden; Theresa LeDoux of Worcester, Deborah De Mora Sáa and her husband Andrés of Fall River, Meredith Chviruk and her husband Timothy of Worcester, John F. LeDoux, Jr., and Maria LeDoux of Worcester, and many deeply loved family members, as well as his diaconate brothers. He also leaves his mother Elma (Giancaterino) LeDoux of Worcester; a brother, William LeDoux of Worcester; and a sister Susan LeDoux Mahoney and her husband Denis of Holden. His father William LeDoux and his brother Michael LeDoux predeceased him.
John was a life-long resident of Worcester. He was a graduate of Burncoat Senior High School. He earned a bachelor's degree in multi-disciplinary studies from Boston University with concentrations in religion, philosophy, psychology and law. He did advanced studies in theology and pastoral ministry.
John was ordained to the permanent diaconate on June 1, 2013. His life was a ministry of devotion to God, his family, and the Roman Catholic Church. He served many years as a deacon in the Diocese of Worcester including assignments at Our Lady of the Rosary and St. Christopher parishes in Worcester. He had a tremendous love for the scriptures which he zealously studied for many years, and he shared, proclaimed, and lived the Gospel message faithfully. He spent over three decades as a liturgical musician, including service at Our Lady of the Angels parish, and the former Ascension parish, both in Worcester, and at many other parish and diocesan liturgies over the years. He was a composer and arranger of liturgical music and produced several recordings. Deacon John also devoted many years of service to Pro-Life ministry and to preparing couples for the Sacrament of Holy Matrimony.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the Most Reverend Robert J. McManus, Bishop of Worcester, on Friday, March 6 at 11:00 a.m. at the Cathedral of St. Paul, 19 Chatham St., Worcester. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery. Calling hours will be held at the Cathedral on Thursday, March 5 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. with a Vigil Service at 7:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Partners in Charity, Diocese of Worcester, 49 Elm St., Worcester, MA 01609, or to the Healthcare Professionals for Divine Mercy, c/o the Marian Fathers of the Immaculate Conception, Eden Hill, Stockbridge, MA 01262.
The Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester, is directing funeral arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020