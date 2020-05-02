|
DeAlton J.'Jim' Smith 82
Worcester - Mr. DeAlton J. 'Jim' Smith, of Waltham died on April 27, 2020 with his family by his side. Her was 82. He is survived by his wife, Nancy C. Lawrence Smith of Waltham; his daughter, Gillian Smith and her husband, John Simmons, of South Dartmouth and their children, Charles and Elizabeth; his sister, Sharon Catalanotto of Bensenville, Illinois; his step-son Augustine 'Gus' Lawrence and his wife, wife, Allison McKenzie, of Bellevue, Washington and their daughter Annika. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his first wife Roberta "Bunny" Smith. Brother of the late Thomas M. Smith. Jim's family and friends will gather for Life Celebration services at time and date to be announced. Memorial donations in Jim's memory may be made to Worcester Regional SCORE, 311 Main St. Suite 200, Worcester, MA 01608. For complete obituary and guestbook please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
