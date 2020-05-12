|
|
Dean F. Squier, 97
Berlin - Dean F. Squier, 97, died Saturday, May 9, 2020, at the Life Care Center of Auburn. He is survived by three children, Cecily Squier and her husband Robert Polsky of Plantation, FL, Antonia Squier of Sturbridge, and Lou Squier and his wife Carla of Douglas; his sister, Joyce Northrop of Celoron, NY; eight grandchildren, Julian Squier-Rodman, Isabella Killeen, Marilyn Squier, Nathan Tong Skylark, Joel Squier-Donnan, Andrew Squier, Colin Squier, and Kiley Squier; his longtime companion, Jennifer Staples; his former wife, Paula (Burns) McManus of Oakham; and several nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by a son, Christopher Squier who died in 1977; a daughter, Pamela Solman who died in 2017; and his former wife, Alice Squier. He was born in Jamestown, NY, son of the late Vern Field and Elizabeth Bertha (Firth) Squier, and lived in Celoron, NY, Berlin, Sturbridge, Leeds, and Pittsfield before moving to Auburn. He graduated from Celoron High School, received his bachelor's degree from Clark University in Worcester, and obtained a certificate in agriculture from the University of Massachusetts – Amherst. He was periodically invited to be a guest lecturer at the University of Massachusetts and Clark University in the field of agriculture. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II, serving in Pearl Harbor after the attack in 1941.
Mr. Squier owned and operated Techniturf, the first lawn care business in New England which was bought by Tru-Green Chemlawn. He was a member of M.E.N.S.A. Mr. Squier was an avid windsurfer through age 74, and loved cooking, reading, and operating his short-wave radio.
A private graveside service will be held at North Cemetery in Berlin. Due to the limited number of people allowed, please contact the funeral home if you wish to attend and we will refer your information to the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the University of Amherst Agriculture Dept., Development Office, 134 Hicks Way, Amherst, MA 01003-9207, or to Clark University, ATTN: School of Management, 950 Main St., Worcester, MA 01610. Paradis-Givner Funeral Home in Oxford is directing the arrangements.
paradisfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 12 to May 13, 2020