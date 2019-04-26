|
Dean Allen Valchuis
Berlin - Dean Allen Valchuis, of Berlin, passed away on April 18th, one day after his 49th birthday.
Dean is survived by his son Colton Valchuis of Boca Raton, FL and daughter Ashley Valchuis of Worcester; his parents, Anthony and Jean (Benjamin) Valchuis of Berlin, Brother Michael (Wayne) Valchuis of Boca Raton, Florida, grandson Jayce Mattoli and former spouse, Shelly Valchuis of Clinton among a host of close cousins, uncles, aunts and many friends.
He attended Assabet Valley Regional Vocational Technical. High School, He enjoyed his work with the family business and was the owner of M-DACS corporation. He will be remembered for his passion for riding motorcycles, working on his prized 1971 Pontiac La Mans, and spending time with his family, fishing and hunting. The time spent with his children was priceless and he cherished the memories he made with them. He will be missed dearly and his memory will rest in our hearts forever.
Services for Mr. Valchuis were private. Arrangements entrusted to John P Rowe Funeral Home Inc., 57 Main Street, Marlborough, MA.
Donations in memory of Dean may be made to either The , 51 Blossom Street, Boston, MA 02114 or The Inc.- Boston Chapter 370 7th Avenue Suite 1802, New York, NY, 10001.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2019