Deborah Foley

Deborah A. (Shea) Foley
SOUTHBOROUGH - Deborah A. (Shea) Foley, 68, of Southborough, formerly of Worcester, died on Sunday, October 18, 2020 in her home with her devoted husband of 47 years, Daniel J. Foley, Jr, by her side. She died of complications from dementia/Alzheimer's.
Deb was born in Hartford, and grew up in South Windsor, CT. In addition to her husband, Deborah leaves her siblings, Kelly and his wife Kathleen Shea of Rochester, NY, Kathleen Shea of Stratford, CT, Mary Quinn and her husband Anthony of Gales Ferry, CT, Ann Malinowski and her husband Scott of South Windsor, John Shea of Hartford, and Margaret Shea of South Windsor. Deb also leaves many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Kerman and Ann (Kelly) Shea.
Following her graduation from Manchester Community College, and her marriage to Dan in 1973, Deborah co-founded and operated Shea Florists in South Windsor with her sister Margaret for many years. She later worked in the Admissions Office at Assumption University, Worcester, as supervisor of work study students, where she was dearly loved and remembered for her warm and gracious welcoming of so many students to her home.
Deborah was a devout member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, and a passionate supporter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. She was a loving and much-loved wife, sister, sister-in-law, cousin, niece, aunt and friend whose generosity, laughter, and caring ways enriched the lives of all who knew her. But Deb's most cherished role in life was that of being the dedicated wife to her husband and best friend, Dan.
The family would like to express its heartfelt gratitude to the VNA Hospice and Palliative Care Team of Worcester, and the health care aides from Tribute Home Care, especially Leonia Nakitayimbwa, for the amazing care they provided to Deb over the last year.
Following Covid 19 guidelines for gatherings including face coverings and distancing, there will be calling hours Friday, October 23, from 4 to 7 p.m. in St. Rose of Lima Church, 244 W. Main St., Northborough, MA. The funeral Mass will take place Saturday, October 24 at 11 a.m. in St. Rose of Lima the Church. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Deborah's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090.
The Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester, is directing funeral arrangements.