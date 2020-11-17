Deborah A. (Foster) KalinowskiWebster - Deborah Kalinowski, 67, of Webster, died peacefully Saturday November 7, 2020 at home surrounded by loved ones. Her husband Daniel Kalinowski died in 2004. Deborah is survived by her son Richard Royce of Webster, and a daughter Kathleen Royce of Florida. She also leaves her sisters Doris O'Toole, Donna Poissand and her husband Brian, Denise Balmforth and her husband Michael, Darlene Ianuzzi and her husband Gary, Danielle Arakalian and her husband Aris and Dale Tivnan and her husband Robert. Deborah also leaves a close friend Jessica Dwyer She was predeceased by her sister Dianne Holt.Deborah was the proud grandmother to Kendrick Royce, Deandra Roy, Katrina and Thomas Royce, and a great grandson Oliver Daniel Roy and many nephews, nieces and cousins. Deborah was born in Clinton daughter of Harold Foster and Ruth (Daley) Foster and has lived in Webster many years. Deborah worked in the Medical Records Department at the UMASS Medical Center for many years.You could always find Deborah outdoors working in her yard or tending her lawn. She loved being with her family especially the grandchildren. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends.Calling hours will be held on Friday November 20, from 10AM to 12 noon with a service at noon in the funeral home. THE MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. is assisting the family. To leave a message of condolence or share a special memory of Deborah please visit her memorial site at