1/1
Deborah Kalinowski
1953 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Deborah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Deborah A. (Foster) Kalinowski

Webster - Deborah Kalinowski, 67, of Webster, died peacefully Saturday November 7, 2020 at home surrounded by loved ones. Her husband Daniel Kalinowski died in 2004. Deborah is survived by her son Richard Royce of Webster, and a daughter Kathleen Royce of Florida. She also leaves her sisters Doris O'Toole, Donna Poissand and her husband Brian, Denise Balmforth and her husband Michael, Darlene Ianuzzi and her husband Gary, Danielle Arakalian and her husband Aris and Dale Tivnan and her husband Robert. Deborah also leaves a close friend Jessica Dwyer She was predeceased by her sister Dianne Holt.

Deborah was the proud grandmother to Kendrick Royce, Deandra Roy, Katrina and Thomas Royce, and a great grandson Oliver Daniel Roy and many nephews, nieces and cousins. Deborah was born in Clinton daughter of Harold Foster and Ruth (Daley) Foster and has lived in Webster many years. Deborah worked in the Medical Records Department at the UMASS Medical Center for many years.

You could always find Deborah outdoors working in her yard or tending her lawn. She loved being with her family especially the grandchildren. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends.

Calling hours will be held on Friday November 20, from 10AM to 12 noon with a service at noon in the funeral home. THE MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. is assisting the family. To leave a message of condolence or share a special memory of Deborah please visit her memorial site at

mercadantefuneral.com

Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Calling hours
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel
NOV
20
Service
12:00 PM
Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved