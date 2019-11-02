Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah Maher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah Maher


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deborah Maher Obituary
Deborah A. Maher

Leicester - Deborah A. Maher born in Cambridge, MA on December 21, 1954, passed peacefully surrounded by all the things she loved in Leicester, MA on October 17, 2019. A graduate of Somerville High School in 1972. She leaves behind her husband, Tom Piazza, sons, Nicholas Maher and Robert Shertick, and granddaughter Brooke Maher. She spent most of her life in the restaurant industry in various positions. She enjoyed her life to the fullest in her short time. She enjoyed cruises the most, soaking in the sea and sun. She always wished for the best for her family and friends. A loving Wife, Mother, and Grammy, her light will truly be missed on this earth. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to JHC Hospice in Worcester, MA.

www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deborah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mercadante Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -