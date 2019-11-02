|
Deborah A. Maher
Leicester - Deborah A. Maher born in Cambridge, MA on December 21, 1954, passed peacefully surrounded by all the things she loved in Leicester, MA on October 17, 2019. A graduate of Somerville High School in 1972. She leaves behind her husband, Tom Piazza, sons, Nicholas Maher and Robert Shertick, and granddaughter Brooke Maher. She spent most of her life in the restaurant industry in various positions. She enjoyed her life to the fullest in her short time. She enjoyed cruises the most, soaking in the sea and sun. She always wished for the best for her family and friends. A loving Wife, Mother, and Grammy, her light will truly be missed on this earth. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to JHC Hospice in Worcester, MA.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019