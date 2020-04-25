|
|
Deborah Mulhearn, 71
WORCESTER - Deborah J. (Lambert) Mulhearn, 71, of Worcester, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at the St. Mary's Healthcare Center after a long illness.
She leaves two sons, Heath R. and Chad J. Mulhearn, both of Worcester; two sisters, Linda Gleason of Leicester, and Gail Sherman of Monson; a brother-in-law, David L. Hubbard of West Boylston, her longtime companion Steven Cartier of Worcester; four grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Patricia Hubbard.
Deborah was born in Worcester, daughter of the late George J. and Gertrude M. (King) Lambert.
Deborah graduated from Doherty High School and was a nurse's aide at Knollwood Nursing Home for many years.
Funeral services and burial in St. John's Cemetery will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Deborah's memory are suggested to St. Mary's Health Care Center, 39 Queen St., Worcester, MA 01610.
The Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester, is directing the arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020