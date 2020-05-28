Deborah Sholes - 68



Southbridge - Deborah Sholes died Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 9:09 AM fighting for her life against triple negative breast cancer. She had been originally diagnosed September of 2014, and had been cared for in her home until May 19 of this year when she entered a full time hospice facility in Dover, NJ, where she eventually succumbed to her disease.



Deborah was predeceased by her father Ignatius Lukowski and her brother James Lukowski, but is survived by her son Oliver Matthew Dent, and her husband Warren F. Sholes, as well as her mother Theresa (Hufault) Lukowski, sisters Jeanne Marcucci and Diane Noga, and her brothers Mark and Robert.



Deborah Ann (Lukowski) Sholes was born in The Harrington Memorial Hospital of Southbridge, MA December 3, 1951.



Deborah graduated from Southbridge High School June 8, 1969, the year we landed on the moon.



Deborah traveled throughout the United States during the early 70's following her guru, Prem Rawat, as well as her definitely different drummer, a wanderlust that took her into the high elevations of the Colorado Rockies to manufacture sheepskin coats and jackets, late night flights to Las Vegas without a map or flight plan, or in the mountains of Virginia over-hauling VW microbus engines in the back of a hollowed-out school bus.



Deborah eventually settled down in Tampa, FL with Michael Dent, a construction contractor working for Disney, and gave birth to Oliver Matthew Dent. Today Oliver is Physical Education teacher for Spectrum360 in Livingston, NJ where he works with autistic teens.



She began working for TRW in the parts return department of their major computer enterprise, and found her true calling in the supply chain, establishing herself in a primarily men's world, excelling and winning a promotion and a paid relocation to Boonton, NJ.



In July 1988 she met her future husband at Osicom Technologies, marrying June 25, 1989 on Negril Beach, Jamaica, West Indies.



On April 20, 2013 her son Oliver and Katie Quinn married on practically the same exact spot in Jamaica.



Deborah enjoyed her large and boisterous family, cooking and eating good food, going on 'sisters trips', bicycling, hiking, skiing, shopping, music, reading, and falling asleep listening to the sound of her husband's voice. Her bright eyes, engaging smile, and warm presence will be sorely missed yet never forgotten by those who knew and loved her.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store