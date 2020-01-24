|
Deborah M. (Beando) Stapinski, 63
OXFORD - Mrs. Deborah M. (Beando) Stapinski, 63, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday January 18, 2020 at UMass Hospital.
Debbie was born July 22, 1956 in Worcester, Massachusetts a daughter of the late Fred and Joan (Trapasso) Beando whom she just lost on January 7, 2020.
Debbie was a graduate of North High School, Class of 1974. She went on to receive a Bachelor of Science degree from Worcester State College in Computer Science graduating in 1979.
She married on May 7, 1980 to her husband William Stapinski with whom she shared thirty nine years of marriage.
Debbie will be greatly missed; she was a loving wife and mother who enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family. She also loved crocheting, and rug latch.
She was a parishioner of St Ann's Church in Oxford.
Debbie is survived by her loving husband, William Stapinski; her four children, William, Amy, Stephanie and Matthew Stapinski; her siblings, Jeanne Beando, Cathy Beando, Joseph Beando and his wife Donna, Chief Petty Officer, Michael Beando and his wife Arlene, William Beando and his wife Dawn; and many nieces and nephews.
As per her wishes, a private funeral service for Debbie was held from FAZIO FUNERAL HOME. Please visit www.faziofuneralhome.com to express your condolences. Donations may be made in Debbie's memory to the American Diabetes Association, 260 Cochituate Road, Framingham, Ma. 01701.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020